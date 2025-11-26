Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old from Allen County

GRABILL, ALLEN COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old woman.

Maryann Hough, a 68-year-old white female, is described as 5'1, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Maryann is missing from Grabill, Indiana, 140 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

Police said Maryann was last seen wearing a purple sweater and black pants and driving a black 1998 Jeep Cherokee with an Indiana license plate of 704LGZ.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Maryann Hough, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.