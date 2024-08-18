Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old from Decatur

DECATUR — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man.

Gary L. Pontsler, 70, is described as 6 feet 0 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.

Pontsler is missing from Decatur, Indiana. He was last seen on Aug. 17 at 5 a.m.

Police said Pontsler was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Pontsler is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gary L. Pontsler, contact the Decatur Police Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

