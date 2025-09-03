Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old from New Whiteland

NEW WHITELAND — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man.

Gadshian Werner, 70, is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Werner is missing from New Whiteland, Indiana. He was last seen on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Gadshian is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gadshian Werner, contact the New Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-5858 or 911.