Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man from Roann

ROANN — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 73-year-old man from Roann.

Steven Brubaker is described as 5’8” and 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and riding a 3-wheel electric bicycle.

Indiana State Police

Steven is missing from Roann, Indiana, which is 101 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday, August 29 at 8 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roann Town Marshall at 260-563-9223 or 911.

