Watch Now
News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man from Roann

ORIGINAL TOP STORY CROP (3).jpg
Indiana State Police
ORIGINAL TOP STORY CROP (3).jpg
Posted

ROANN — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 73-year-old man from Roann.

Steven Brubaker is described as 5’8” and 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and riding a 3-wheel electric bicycle.

steven brybaker.jpg

Steven is missing from Roann, Indiana, which is 101 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday, August 29 at 8 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roann Town Marshall at 260-563-9223 or 911.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines

Latest Headlines | August 29, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.