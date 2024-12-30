Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old woman from Muncie

MUNCIE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old woman.

Shonda Howard, 74, is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 108 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.

Howard is missing from Muncie, Indiana. She was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 1:17 a.m.

Police said Howard was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Shonda Howard is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shonda Howard, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or 911.