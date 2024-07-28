Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old from Straughn

HENRY COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old man from Straughn.

Michael Dixon, 75, is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds with gray hair a hazel eyes.

Dixon is missing from Straughn, Indiana, which is about 54 miles east of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday, July 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Police said Dixon was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans with suspenders and black boots, driving a white 2016 Dodge truck with Indiana plate GL271B.

Michael Dixon is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Dixon, contact the Henry County Sheriff's Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.

