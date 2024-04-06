Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old from Anderson

Indiana State Police
Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 06, 2024
ANDERSON — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 76-year-old female.

Linda Stacy 76, is described as a white female, , 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, red hair with hazel eyes.

Stacy is missing from Anderson, Indiana. She was last seen on on Thursday, April 4, at 10 a.m.

Police said Stacy was last seen wearing driving a black 2017 Buick Encore with Indiana license plate UWO472.

Linda Stacy is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Linda Stacy, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

