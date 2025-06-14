Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old from Warrick County

ELBERFIELD — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman.

Debra Bone, 76, is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 172 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Bone is missing from Elberfield, Indiana. She was last seen on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.

Police said Bone was last seen driving a light green 2025 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana temporary license plate T322458.

Bone is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Debra Bone, contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department at 812-897-1200 or 911.