Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man from Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old male.

Neal Williams, 77, is described as a white male, 5’7” and approximately 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Williams is missing from Brownsburg, Indiana. He was last seen on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Police said Williams was last seen wearing a gray hat, glasses, a flannel long sleeve shirt, black pants, and gray shoes. Numerous leads have been pursued, but Mr. Williams is still missing.

Neal Williams is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Neal Williams, contact Detective Donaldson at 317-745-4043 or the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.