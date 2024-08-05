Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old from Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man.

Barry Chanen, 79, is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 169 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Chanen is missing from Noblesville, Indiana. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

Police said Chanen was last seen wearing a polo shirt and jeans and driving a white 2008 Honda Civic with an Indiana plate of 116BCG.

Barry Chanen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Barry Chanen, contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.