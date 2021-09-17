Silver Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy from Greensburg and his non-custodial mother

GREENSBURG — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 8-year-old boy from Greensburg and his non-custodial mother who were last seen Wednesday morning.

Ryan Turner is described as being 4 feet 8 inches tall, 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Alicia Turner, 34, who is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, 276 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with an Indiana paper plate of P162542.

Ryan was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

He is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Ryan Turner, you're asked to contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.