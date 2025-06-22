Silver Alert cancelled for missing 83-year-old from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE— Indiana State Police have cancelled a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man on Saturday.

The 83-year-old White male, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

He was missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was last seen on Friday, June 20, at 11 p.m.

Police said he was last seen wearing a purple shirt and khaki shorts, driving a white 2022 Kia Niro, Indiana license plate QQ472.

He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ronnie Sullivan, contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 477-1144 or 911.