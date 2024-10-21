Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man from Marion

MARION — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man.

Merrill Andrews, 83, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Andrews is missing from Marion, Indiana. He was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Police said Andrews was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, blue puffy coat, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Andrews is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Merrill Andrews, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.