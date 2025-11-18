Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old from Mooresville

MORGAN COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man.

Theodore Morgan, 84, is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Morgan is missing from Mooresville, Indiana. He was last seen on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

Police said Morgan was last seen wearing a blue jacket and pants, and driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with Indiana registration WHU 737.

Theodore Morgan is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Theodore Morgan, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 765-342-5544 or 911.