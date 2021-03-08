Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Owen County man

OWEN COUNTY — A Silver Alert was issued early Monday for a missing Owen County man, Indiana State Police said.

Lowell Robinson, 85, of Freedom, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Sunday wearing a brown sports coat, white shirt, gray slacks and tennis shoes. He was driving a blue and silver 2001 GMC Sierra with a custom Indiana license plate that says "ARAMIS."

Robinson described as a white male who is 6-feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Owen County Sheriff's Department at 812-829-4874 or 911.