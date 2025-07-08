Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old from Posey County

POSEY COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old white female.

Lola Davis, an 89-year-old female, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

Davis is missing from Mount Vernon, Indiana. She was last seen on July 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Police said Davis was last seen wearing green and white pajamas and sandals.

Davis is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lola Davis, contact the Posey County Sheriff’s Department at 812-838-1320 or 911.