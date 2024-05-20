Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old from Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old man.

Raymond Schalk, 90, is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pound with grey hair with blue eyes.

Schalk is missing from Greenfield, Indiana. He was last seen on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Police said Schalk was last seen driving a red 2005 Ford Focus with Indiana license plate: 314BJZ.

Schalk is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Raymond Joseph Schalk, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.