HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kimber Bowles, 17.

Bowles was last seen Nov. 15 around 9 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt and dark colored pajama pants, and carrying a pink backpack.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Bowles is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282 or 911.