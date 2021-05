GREENSBURG — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing Greensburg woman, police said.

Georgette Collins was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday wearing a bright green Vegas t-shirt and jeans, according to Indiana State Police.

Collins is described as a 40-year-old white woman who is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 112 pounds.

Anyone with information about Collins should contact the Greensburg Police Department a 812-222-4911 or 911.