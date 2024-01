HENDRICKS COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Shirl Conner was last seen around midnight on Friday, Jan. 26 in Avon.

Conner is described as 5'4 and 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you see Shirl or have any information about her, call the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317-839-8700.