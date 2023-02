HENDRICKS COUNTY — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Cordarius Bradshaw, 16.

Authorities say Bradshaw was last seen Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, white tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cordarius Bradshaw, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.