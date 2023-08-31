Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing Jennings County teen

Justine Jones Silver Alert.jpg
WRTV
Justine Jones Silver Alert.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 13:50:40-04

JENNINGS COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Jennings County.

Justin Jones, 16, has been missing since 1 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen in North Vernon wearing a white tank top and jeans.

Jones is described as 5'3" and 118 lbs with black and blond hair with green eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Justine Jones, contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at 812-346-4911 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE