Silver Alert issued for missing Jennings County teen

JENNINGS COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Jennings County.

Justin Jones, 16, has been missing since 1 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen in North Vernon wearing a white tank top and jeans.

Jones is described as 5'3" and 118 lbs with black and blond hair with green eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Justine Jones, contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at 812-346-4911 or 911.