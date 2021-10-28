Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Lebanon woman

LEBANON — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing Lebanon woman.

Sandra Breedlove, 80, was last seen at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in Lebanon wearing a blue or gray zip-up sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and black shoes with pink and purple swirls on top, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Breedlove is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

People with information are asked to call the Lebanon Department 765-482-1412 or 911.