Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Lebanon woman

items.[0].image.alt
Indiana State Police
A Silver Alert was issued for Sandra Breedlove, 80, of Lebanon, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Sandra Breedlove2.png
Posted at 8:17 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 08:18:16-04

LEBANON — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing Lebanon woman.

Sandra Breedlove, 80, was last seen at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in Lebanon wearing a blue or gray zip-up sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and black shoes with pink and purple swirls on top, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Breedlove is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

People with information are asked to call the Lebanon Department 765-482-1412 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!