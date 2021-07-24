Silver Alert issued for missing man from Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 82-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon in Huntingberg.

Raymond Underwood is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a red and tan striped shirt and tan pants, and driving a white Chevrolet S10 truck with Indiana license plate TK813MID.

He was last seen at 4 p.m. on July 23, 2021.

Underwood is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111.

