Silver Alert issued for missing man from Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 44-year-old man last seen Monday morning in Franklin.

Jason May is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He is non-verbal and walks with a limp.

He was last seen around 8 a.m. on September 13, 2021.

May is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Franklin Police Department at 317-346-6336.