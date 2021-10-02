Silver Alert issued for missing man from Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 70-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon in Warsaw.

Stanley Alspaugh is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt, with dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes, and driving a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Indiana registration VKK333.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2021

Alspaugh is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.