Silver Alert issued for missing man from Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 24-year-old man last seen Thursday morning in Mitchell.

Shaen Lawrence is described as a white male, being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 350 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a McDonald's employee uniform.

He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on June 3, 2021

Lawrence is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shaen Lawrence, contact the Mitchell Police Department at 812-277-2002 or 911.