Silver Alert issued for missing man from New Castle

NEW CASTLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 63-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon in New Castle.

David Mise is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 390 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts with red and blue flip-flops, and driving a silver 2021 Kia Rio with Arizona license 2NA8VC.

He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on July 20, 2021.

Mise is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890.