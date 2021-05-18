Silver Alert issued for missing man from Porter County

VALPARAISO — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 75-year-old man last seen Monday morning in Valparaiso.

John O'Hara is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing an older Cubs hat, dark blue windbreaker vest with no sleeves, blue jeans or black sweatpants, dark brown work boots, and driving a gray 2015 Honda CR-V with Indiana license plate 96V4.

He was last seen around 10 a.m. on May 17, 2021

O'Hara is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Porter County Sheriff's Department at 219-477-3000.