NOBLESVILLE — Police are looking for a missing teenager in Noblesville.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for Jayla Breland, 18, who was last seen at 10:30 p.m. in Noblesville.

Indiana State Police said Breland is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 278 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Breland was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300.