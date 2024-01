SCOTT COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl from Scott County.

Jazlynn Young was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 in Scottsburg. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, black sweatpants and white Nike Air Force Ones.

Young is described as 4'11 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or have any information on her disappearance, you can contact Scott County Sheriff's Office at 812-752-8400.