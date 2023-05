SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are asking for public assistance in finding 17-year-old Sydney Eve Baker.

Baker is missing from Morristown, which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis. She was last seen on April 30 around midnight.

Baker is a described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, white female, weighing 120 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing pajama pants.

If seen contact 911 immediately.