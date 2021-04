SOUTH BEND — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a missing South Bend woman.

Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, 38, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday wearing gray sweatpants and a sheer pajama top, according to Indiana State Police.

Yakim-Laffoon is described as a white female who is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blond hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.