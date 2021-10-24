Silver Alert issued for missing Upland teen

HARTFORD CITY — Hartford City Police are investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Upland.

Police say Grace Tyra was last seen Friday, October 22, at 10:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, orange Harley Davidson shirt, red shoes, and driving a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate C101BW.

If you have any information on Grace Tyra, contact the Hartford City Police Department, via the Blackford County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center at 765-348-0930 option 1 or 911.