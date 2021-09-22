Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 73-year-old woman last seen Tuesday afternoon in Bloomington.

Sharon Teulle is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers and dark pants.

She was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021.

Teulle is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sharon Teulle, contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477 or 911.