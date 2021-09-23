Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 23-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville.

Madelyn Miller is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, and white shoes, and driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana license plate of 944RVI.

She was last seen around 5 p.m. on September 22, 2021.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff's Department at 765-3425544.