Silver Alert issued for Rush County man

RUSH COUNTY — The Rush County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 79-year-old man last seen Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:16 a.m.

Jerry Stark is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, green shorts, and blue Skechers tennis shoes. Officials say he was driving a Silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with an black camper shell and an Indiana plate of TK696MIE.

If you have any information on Jerry Stark, contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.

