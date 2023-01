WINCHESTER — Winchester Police are asking for helping finding a man last seen on Dec. 30, 2022, in Richmond.

Scott Reynolds, 51, was wearing a neon green toboggan, blue jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Scott Reynolds, contact the Winchester Police Department at 765-584-1721 or 911.