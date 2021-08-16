Silver Alert: Missing 11-month-old from Plymouth believed to be in extreme danger

PLYMOUTH — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing baby from northern Indiana who's believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen Thursday night.

The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She is described as a white infant, 2 feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Mercedes is believed to be with Justin Lee Miller, 37, according to the alert from Indiana State Police. Miller is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The two were last seen driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Indiana plate of BOT126.

Mercedes was last seen on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Plymouth, about 120 miles north of Indianapolis.

The infant is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Mercedes' location is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or 911.

