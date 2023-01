INDIANAPOLIS — A sinkhole has shut down a busy downtown Indianapolis street for at least 24 hours.

McCarty Street between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street is shut down after after the street collapsed Monday afternoon.

According to a foreman at the cleanup site, the sinkhole crosses the entire street and will require approximately 24 hours for repairs.

There is no word on if any people were injured or if there was any property damage.

This is a developing story.