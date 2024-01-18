Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Snow plow driver dies after crashing into semi at Plainfield warehouse

Snow plow.jpg
WRTV
Snow plow.jpg
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 08:45:01-05

PLAINFIELD — A snowplow driver died after crashing his truck into an unoccupied semi in a parking lot this morning.

According to Plainfield PD, officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to the 3300 block of Plainfield Road for a crash with injruy.

They found a driver inside a snow plow in the parking lot. Preliminary information showed the semi was unoccupied when the driver struck it.

The snowplow driver died at the scene despite life-saving measures, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!