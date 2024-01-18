Snow plow driver dies after crashing into semi at Plainfield warehouse

PLAINFIELD — A snowplow driver died after crashing his truck into an unoccupied semi in a parking lot this morning.

According to Plainfield PD, officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to the 3300 block of Plainfield Road for a crash with injruy.

They found a driver inside a snow plow in the parking lot. Preliminary information showed the semi was unoccupied when the driver struck it.

The snowplow driver died at the scene despite life-saving measures, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.