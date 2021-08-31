Speeding an issue in Indy neighborhood where girl killed by hit-and-run driver

INDIANAPOLIS — In Marion County, the search continues for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 12-year-old girl Friday morning as she walked to her school bus stop on the city's northeast side.

On Monday, Saleina Marcelus died from her injuries. IMPD says the suspect's car is described as a red, Honda Civic, between model years 2016 to 2018.

Flowers were laid at the corner of Mitthoeffer Road and Penrith Drive in memory of the girl, while police are still on the hunt for the person who is responsible. A woman who lives in the area told WRTV speeding in the area has been an ongoing problem.

"I called to check on my two sons to make sure they were okay because I have the app on my phone, and I heard it immediately," a woman who lives nearby said.

It was a mother's worst nightmare Friday morning after she received an alert about Marcelus. She said that both of her sons catch the bus at the same spot, and she instantly went into a panic.

"I was just really concerned about the person that was hit," she said. "My son was hit there maybe about a month or two ago and I was just really concerned."

According to IMPD, Marcelus was walking to the bus stop around 6:45 a.m. Friday when she was hit by what investigators believe was a red vehicle. The driver left the scene as the girl was left lying in the middle of Mitthoeffer Road.

"Oh my God, it's just devastating. And I just hate that for the family, and I just feel so bad for them," the mother said. "If they can get it to slow down. I don't know, install a stoplight, a stop sign, or something so it's not a full range for everyone to speed."

She explained when her son was hit, the person stayed there and waited for the police. And to know that someone left this young girl for dead, just doesn't sit right with her.

"If you did it, we know it was an accident," she said. "Go ahead and stay there and live up to it. Don't walk around with all this anxiety and like you don't care because someone's life was taken and it's horrible."

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office operates the Safe Surrender Program, which allows people who have warrants or who have committed a crime to turn themselves in at a time or place of their choosing.

Officials add the driver responsible can also call 317-327-7233 or visit safe.indy.gov to begin the process.