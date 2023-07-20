State police investigating shooting involving Greene County deputy

Greene County — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Greene County due to a Greene County Sheriff's Deputies involvement.

According to ISP, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Owensburg.

Greene County deputies and a Monroe County deputy were called to help located a suspect involved in an overnight shooting in Bloomington.

They located the vehicle associated with the person near a tent in Owensburg and began to exit their vehicles. This is when they heard a gunshot fired from the tent, according to ISP.

A Greene County deputy fired a shot from his department issued rifle toward the tent.

Bloomington PD SWAT team came to assist in the standoff.

Eventually, an adult man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

ISP did not make it clear if the fatal shot came from the deputy or if the man shot himself.

All deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.