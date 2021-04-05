Watch
State police issue Silver Alert for missing Fort Wayne woman

Indiana State Police
A Silver Alert was issued for Alisha Rochelle Chilton, 32, of Fort Wayne, on Monday, April 5, 2021.
FORT WAYNE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne woman.

Alisha Rochelle Chilton, 32, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Sunday wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts over gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design and black and white Nike slides, according to Indiana State Police.

Chilton is described as a Black female who is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.

