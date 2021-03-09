Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man

UPDATE: The Statewide Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man has been canceled, according to Indiana State Police.

Original story:

FORT WAYNE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne man who is believed to be in extreme danger.

According to the Silver Alert, Fort Wayne police are investigating the disappearance of Terence Hughes, 67. Hughes is described as a white male, 6-feet 4-inches tall, weighing 222 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or brown coat and either blue jeans or camo sweat pants with no shoes.

Hughes was last seen at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hughes' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213.