Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 9-year-old boy from Lafayette.

Indiana State Police describes Ricky Reveles as a Black male, 3 feet, 10 inches tall, 55 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Reveles was last seen on Friday at 8:30 a.m. wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying an orange backpack.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ricky Reveles, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1216 or 911.