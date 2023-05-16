Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teenager

BLUFFTON — The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Bluffton.

Conner Grace was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on May 9 in Bluffton — which is 109 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Grace is 5 feet 7 inches and 110 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, tight black jeans and a gold chain.

He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.