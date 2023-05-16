Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teenager

Conner Grace.jpg
Indiana State Police
Conner Grace.jpg
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 09:53:37-04

BLUFFTON — The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Bluffton.

Conner Grace was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on May 9 in Bluffton — which is 109 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Grace is 5 feet 7 inches and 110 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, tight black jeans and a gold chain.

He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO LEARN MORE