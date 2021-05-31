Summer grilling safety tips

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is almost here and with the warmer weather comes with grilling outdoors with friends and family. But before you turn on your grill and get cooking, there's a few tips you should follow to keep yourself and others safe.

Before you cook, make sure the grill has been thoroughly cleaned, especially propane grills.

Don't wear loose clothing while grilling.

Remember to make sure the grill and propane are turned off once you're done.

Monitor the grill while in use. Never leave children unsupervised around the grill.

Last week, the Indianapolis Fire Department shared a post on Facebook about a father and his young child who were lucky that they weren't badly hurt after his grill exploded at their home. While it's unclear what caused their grill and propane tank to burst, the family had recently changed out the propane tank, but had not used it since it was replaced.

The man told firefighters that he turned the grill on and went to light it, he said the grill "blew up in my face," sending debris everywhere. He grabbed his daughter who was nearby on a toddler porch swing and evacuated the porch. the man said the toddler swing hung about six to eight feet away from where the grill typically sits but the explosion, fire and heat melted the swing within minutes.