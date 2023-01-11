Suspect killed, Lawrence Police Officer injured in shooting

LAWRENCE — A suspect is dead and a Lawrence Police Officer was injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were serving a warrant and surrounded a home.

Police say there were two people inside. One person left the home and "engaged" with the officer, who was shot in the leg. The officer has non-life threatening injuries.

One of the two suspects died at the scene and police did not have a condition for the second person.

Police say the injured officer is a three year veteran of the department and is in good spirits.

Police provided an update around 10:30 p.m.