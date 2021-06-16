Watch
Suspicious package investigation at downtown business a false alarm

Police investigated after a suspicious package was found at a business in the 900 block of Indiana Avenue on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 06:19:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspicious package investigation Wednesday morning outside a restaurant on the west side of Indianapolis turned out to be a false alarm, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a business alarm just after 3 a.m. at Donatos Pizza in the 900 block of Indiana Avenue near the IUPUI campus.

A customer reported to police they found what appeared to be a PVC pipe with wires in the drive-thru area. Police responded to the scene and the bomb squad was called to investigate

An IMPD officer said the pipe was part of an improvised drive-thru sensor to let employees know a customer drove up to the building. The pipe was put in place after the sensor became damaged.

A street closure was in place around Martin Luther King Boulevard, West 10th Street and University Boulevard during the investigation.

This pipe that is part of an improvised drive thru system at Donatos Pizza in the 900 block of Indiana Avenue led to a suspicious package investigation on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

