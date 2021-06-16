Suspicious package investigation at downtown business a false alarm

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspicious package investigation Wednesday morning outside a restaurant on the west side of Indianapolis turned out to be a false alarm, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a business alarm just after 3 a.m. at Donatos Pizza in the 900 block of Indiana Avenue near the IUPUI campus.

A customer reported to police they found what appeared to be a PVC pipe with wires in the drive-thru area. Police responded to the scene and the bomb squad was called to investigate

An IMPD officer said the pipe was part of an improvised drive-thru sensor to let employees know a customer drove up to the building. The pipe was put in place after the sensor became damaged.

A street closure was in place around Martin Luther King Boulevard, West 10th Street and University Boulevard during the investigation.